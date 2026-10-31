Sanjay Gupta was 'ready' for 'Kaabil 2' before sudden death

Gupta had also teased the sequel on social media, writing that it was ready and would be "much deadlier" than the original.

He explained his approach to sequels, stressing that simply repeating the original's formula would not work.

"When you make a sequel to a movie, it's got to be better than the first. Or else why make it?" he said.

The movie also starred Yami Gautam Dhar, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy.

The sequel's future now remains uncertain.