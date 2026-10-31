Sanjay Gupta was 'ready' for 'Kaabil 2' before sudden death
What's the story
The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of Sanjay Gupta, who passed away after suffering a head injury at his Mumbai residence. He was 57 years old. The acclaimed filmmaker was working on Kaabil 2, a sequel to his 2017 hit film Kaabil. In an interview with Variety India earlier this year, he expressed excitement for the project and confirmed that the script was ready.
Sequel details
What was Gupta waiting for?
Gupta had said, "I just want to tell you that as a director and a writer, I'm fully ready. The minute I get a green signal from the Roshans (Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan), we're good to go."
However, the director did not reveal any details about the plot or how the sequel would continue the story of Rohan Bhatnagar, played by Roshan in the original film.
Sequel expectations
He wanted 'Kaabil 2' to be 'much deadlier'
Gupta had also teased the sequel on social media, writing that it was ready and would be "much deadlier" than the original.
He explained his approach to sequels, stressing that simply repeating the original's formula would not work.
"When you make a sequel to a movie, it's got to be better than the first. Or else why make it?" he said.
The movie also starred Yami Gautam Dhar, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy.
The sequel's future now remains uncertain.