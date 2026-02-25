Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' gets new release date
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big project Love & War, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is now set for an early 2027 release.
The film faced several delays—first from Christmas 2025 to August 2026—mainly because of long, ambitious war/aerial action sequences and pending song recordings.
Why 'Love & War' is releasing after 'Ramayana'
Ranbir Kapoor said on an Instagram Live that Love & War will come out after his other film, Ramayana: Part One (releasing Diwali 2026).
This way, both movies get their own spotlight and proper marketing.
Filming for Love & War should wrap up by around April 2026.
OTT details and plot of the film
Love & War will hit theaters first. After its run in cinemas, it'll be available to stream on Netflix—Netflix reportedly picked up the streaming rights for over ₹130 crore.
The story takes place during a time of conflict and revolves around a dramatic love triangle between the lead characters.