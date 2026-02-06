'Vadh 2' review: Sanjay-Neena's thriller doesn't have enough thrills

After the solid drama Vadh, which hooked us through its gripping story, here comes Vadh 2. A spiritual sequel to the 2022 movie, it once again stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, alongside Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla. A slow-burn thriller, Vadh 2 has its moments but is hindered by its wobbly writing and unremarkable twists.

Plot Shambhunath and Manju are caught in another crime Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 once again focuses on Shambhunath Mishra (Mishra) and Manju (Gupta). This time, Manju is serving a sentence for a crime allegedly committed nearly three decades ago, while Shambhunath is a lonely constable. When a dangerous jail inmate, Keshav, suddenly goes missing, Shambhunath and Manju immediately come under suspicion. Did they kill Keshav? If yes, where's the body?

#1 Positives: Mishra and Gupta remain ever-watchable Two veteran actors leading a mainstream theatrical feature is a major victory for Hindi cinema. Senior artists are often reduced to supporting characters or constricted by typecasting in mainstream films, but Mishra and Gupta are the heroes of this gritty story. Stripped of glamor, Vadh 2 unfolds almost entirely inside a prison compound, capturing the characters' desperation and overwhelming suffocation.

Advertisement

#2 Kumud is a powerful addition to the franchise Kumud delivers a restrained performance as jail warden Prakash, who calls himself a man of law but is openly casteist. He addresses people as "Chauhan sahab" or "Pandit ji"; their first names are worthless to him. Also interesting is the depiction of Shambhunath and Manju's love. Two lonely people, they find solace in one another, and their love gradually becomes their protective shield.

Advertisement

#3 Negatives: A forgettable villain who inspires no fear As Keshav, the brother of a powerful MLA, Dogra gets a painfully predictable, one-note character, the likes of whom we've seen numerous times. When Keshav is introduced, it's no rocket science what would happen to him, and he is instantly forgettable. Villains must leave a lasting impression, and I greatly missed Saurabh Sachdeva, who delivered a menacing, memorable performance in the first part.

#4 Are twists even worth it when they're entirely predictable? Like the first part, Vadh 2 demands suspension of disbelief, and the deafening background music would have you believe that a groundbreaking twist awaits. But, don't be fooled. Moreover, Gupta is absent for a long stretch, and her role is almost reduced to an extended special appearance. Vadh 2, sadly, is also defeated by its desperate urge to shock you with (hollow) twists.