Sanjay Mishra's 'Arjun Bewakoof' begins filming in Prayagraj

Alongside Mishra and Singh, the cast includes Rajesh Tailang and Malvi Malhotra. Dolly Singh described the script as fresh yet deeply nostalgic. Expect every character to matter in this multi-layered plot.

Heartland setting and community collaboration

Set in India's heartland, Arjun Bewakoof is all about real stories from everyday lives.

The team is working closely with local communities for authenticity, keeping things genuine while moving fast to wrap up production on schedule.