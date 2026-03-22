Sanjay Mishra's 'Arjun Bewakoof' begins filming in Prayagraj
Entertainment
Arjun Bewakoof, a neo-noir dark comedy starring Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Singh, has kicked off filming in Prayagraj.
Directed by Smita Singh and written by Anand Raaj, the movie aims to shake up indie cinema with its suspenseful, stereotype-breaking story.
Meet the cast and characters
Alongside Mishra and Singh, the cast includes Rajesh Tailang and Malvi Malhotra.
Dolly Singh described the script as fresh yet deeply nostalgic.
Expect every character to matter in this multi-layered plot.
Heartland setting and community collaboration
Set in India's heartland, Arjun Bewakoof is all about real stories from everyday lives.
The team is working closely with local communities for authenticity, keeping things genuine while moving fast to wrap up production on schedule.