Sanjay's 'Sigma' earns ₹84L Monday, totals ₹6.19cr in 4 days
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay's first film as a director, Sigma, isn't having the best time at the box office.
After opening on October 2, it saw a big drop, earning just ₹84 lakh on Monday (October 5), which is 44% less than the day before.
In total, Sigma has made ₹6.19 crore in its first four days.
'Sigma' opens ₹2.35cr, turnout 17.5%
Sigma kicked off with a solid ₹2.35 crore from 1,813 shows across India, but audience turnout dropped fast to just 17.5% by day four.
Even though the Telugu version did a bit better than Tamil (₹43 lakh vs. ₹33 lakh on Monday (October 5)), neither could keep up momentum after the weekend.
The story follows Sundeep Kishan as Guru, who tries to fix his money problems by starting a podcast, a fresh idea that sadly didn't pull in crowds for long.