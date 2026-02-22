Sanjeeda Shaikh goes pan-India with 'Toxic' starring Yash

'Toxic' and other upcoming projects for Sanjeeda

Toxic brings together a star-studded cast—think Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi—and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Shot in Kannada and English with dubs in several languages, it's aiming for a global audience. The teaser already trended across nine countries!

Plus, Sanjeeda's on a roll after Fighter and Heeramandi, with more big projects like Dhamaal 4 and Netflix's Ikka coming up.