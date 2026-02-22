Sanjeeda Shaikh goes pan-India with 'Toxic' starring Yash
Entertainment
Sanjeeda Shaikh is stepping into the pan-India spotlight with a special role in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada star Yash and releasing on March 19, 2026.
Though her appearance is brief, it's set to be an important part of the story.
'Toxic' and other upcoming projects for Sanjeeda
Toxic brings together a star-studded cast—think Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi—and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Shot in Kannada and English with dubs in several languages, it's aiming for a global audience. The teaser already trended across nine countries!
Plus, Sanjeeda's on a roll after Fighter and Heeramandi, with more big projects like Dhamaal 4 and Netflix's Ikka coming up.