Nana Patekar's 'Sankalp' trailer out: Prakash Jha explores power dynamics
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming political thriller Sankalp, featuring Nana Patekar in his OTT debut, has been released. The show is directed by Prakash Jha and will premiere on Amazon MX Player on March 11, 2026. The trailer presents a high-stakes world ruled by three forces: Sanskaar (values), Satta (power), and Samarpan (dedication).
Character insight
Conflict between mentor and mentee
In Sankalp, Patekar plays Ma'at Saab, a powerful academician whose influence is based on values, loyalty, and dedication. The trailer hints at a conflict between him and his mentee, showcasing the thin line between ambition and control. The series delves into the architecture of power built through mentorship and institutional control.
guru ne sikhaya. shishya ne apnaya.— Amazon MX Player (@MXPlayer) March 5, 2026
ab Sankalp apni keemat maangega.https://t.co/uwymCzF86w
Sankalp streaming from 11 Mar on Amazon MX Player for FREE
Actor-director perspective
'It's a character layered with silence, conflict, and consequences'
Speaking about his role, Patekar said in a statement, "It's a character layered with silence, conflict, and consequences." He also expressed excitement over his OTT debut with Sankalp. Apart from Patekar, Sankalp also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha.