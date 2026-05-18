Sanon and Mandanna's banter livens 'Cocktail 2' Mumbai music launch
Cocktail 2's music launch in Mumbai turned into a fun scene thanks to lead actors Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
The two kept everyone laughing with their cheeky back-and-forth over whose song was actually being launched, Kriti joked, "First of all, all of you, welcome to my song launch, guys." while Rashmika quickly fired back, "You mean, my song launch?"
Even Shahid Kapoor joined the friendly teasing, making the event feel light and lively.
Vijan produces 'Cocktail 2' with Adajania
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti and Rashmika.
It's the sequel to the popular 2012 film Cocktail (with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), bringing a fresh cast and new energy to the franchise.