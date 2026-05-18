Sanon and Mandanna's banter livens 'Cocktail 2' Mumbai music launch Entertainment May 18, 2026

Cocktail 2's music launch in Mumbai turned into a fun scene thanks to lead actors Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

The two kept everyone laughing with their cheeky back-and-forth over whose song was actually being launched, Kriti joked, "First of all, all of you, welcome to my song launch, guys." while Rashmika quickly fired back, "You mean, my song launch?"

Even Shahid Kapoor joined the friendly teasing, making the event feel light and lively.