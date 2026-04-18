Sanon Dhawan reunite in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have teamed up again for a vibrant post-credit dance sequence in their upcoming film < em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Shot on April 16 under David Dhawan's direction, this high-energy scene is set to give the movie a fun, memorable send-off.
The film hits theaters on May 22.
'Vyah Karwado Ji' gains online attention
Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde star in the film, while Kriti Sanon appears in a cameo in the post-credit sequence.
The special dance number is designed to capture the movie's youthful vibe and showcase Sanon-Dhawan's chemistry.
Plus, the song Vyah Karwado Ji featuring Dhawan and Thakur has started gaining attention online, adding to the excitement for this lively comedy.