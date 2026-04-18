Sanon Dhawan reunite in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

'Vyah Karwado Ji' gains online attention

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde star in the film, while Kriti Sanon appears in a cameo in the post-credit sequence.

The special dance number is designed to capture the movie's youthful vibe and showcase Sanon-Dhawan's chemistry.

Plus, the song Vyah Karwado Ji featuring Dhawan and Thakur has started gaining attention online, adding to the excitement for this lively comedy.