Sanon says no wedding plans at Times Now Summit 2026 Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Kriti Sanon just addressed all those marriage rumors at the Times Now Summit 2026.

When asked if she's planning to tie the knot soon, especially since her sister Nupur got married, Kriti said that life is more than just marriage and that she will get married when she is ready.

So, no wedding bells for now!