Sanon says no wedding plans at Times Now Summit 2026
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon just addressed all those marriage rumors at the Times Now Summit 2026.
When asked if she's planning to tie the knot soon, especially since her sister Nupur got married, Kriti said that life is more than just marriage and that she will get married when she is ready.
So, no wedding bells for now!
Sanon on nepotism and 'Cocktail 2'
Kriti also opened up about nepotism in Bollywood, saying it definitely exists and admitting she's lost roles to star kids before.
Still, she believes hard work matters most: she said hard work and persistence matter.
Up next, Kriti stars with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.