Sanpal couple from 'Desi Bling' face UAE money laundering probe
Entertainment
Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, the flashy couple from Netflix's Desi Bling, just had their assets frozen by the United Arab Emirates's Financial Intelligence Unit.
The 30-day freeze covers their bank accounts, digital wallets, and investments, basically putting a pause on their luxury lifestyle while authorities check for possible money laundering.
Sanpals asked to prove finances
The Financial Intelligence Unit wants the Sanpals to prove all their financial dealings are legit. This could go on longer if more questions come up.
Satish's lawyer shared that there are nine criminal cases against him in Madhya Pradesh but no convictions so far.
He also declined to comment on questions surrounding Satish's nationality.
It's no surprise they're under extra scrutiny right now.