Santhanam's 'Athisaya Piravi' 1st look shares Rajinikanth 1990 film title

Santhanam's new film Athisaya Piravi just revealed its first look, and it shares the title of Rajinikanth's 1990 film of the same name.

The poster has Santhanam driving an ambulance through what appears to be a mysterious vortex, setting the tone for a wild mix of comedy, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Even though it borrows the iconic title, this movie is going for its own unique story.