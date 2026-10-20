Santhanam's 'Athisaya Piravi' 1st look shares Rajinikanth 1990 film title
Entertainment
Santhanam's new film Athisaya Piravi just revealed its first look, and it shares the title of Rajinikanth's 1990 film of the same name.
The poster has Santhanam driving an ambulance through what appears to be a mysterious vortex, setting the tone for a wild mix of comedy, sci-fi, and fantasy.
Even though it borrows the iconic title, this movie is going for its own unique story.
'Athisaya Piravi' production wrapped
Directed by newcomer Sudhaman Krishna, the film stars Gopika Ramesh as the female lead alongside Vetri and Smruthi Venkat.
GV Prakash Kumar is handling music, with Richard M Nathan on cinematography and Praveen KL editing. Art direction comes from Jacki, while Dhilip Subbarayan is in charge of action sequences.
Production is already wrapped up!