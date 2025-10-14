Denied big-screen release, Shahana Goswami's 'Santosh' to now hit OTT

Shahana Goswami's much-anticipated film Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, will reportedly be released on Lionsgate Play on Friday, October 17. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in India in January, but faced hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over suggested cuts. It never made it to the theaters, and now, Santosh is set to make its digital debut.

Film's theme 'Santosh' was UK's official Oscar entry Santosh is an Indo-British production that delves into the themes of caste, gender, and power. The film had its world premiere at Cannes 2024 in the Un Certain Regard section and received critical acclaim for its bold exploration of these themes. It was later selected as the UK's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature Film category.

Film's synopsis Story of Santosh, a widow who inherits her husband's job The film follows the story of Santosh, a widow who inherits her late husband's police job. She is assigned to investigate the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager, but soon finds herself facing numerous obstacles as evidence is concealed and powerful perpetrators are protected by the system. Despite these challenges, Santosh remains determined to seek justice for the victim.