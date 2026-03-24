Sanya Malhotra begins shooting for 'Sundar Poonam'

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has begun filming for her upcoming project, Sundar Poonam. The actor shared photos from the muhurat puja on Tuesday morning, where she was seen with co-stars Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. "#SundarPoonam It begins," she wrote in the caption. The romantic thriller is based on real events and will showcase a new side of Malhotra.

Role preparation 'The character is layered, intense, and emotionally...' Speaking about her role, Malhotra said in a statement, "Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I've taken on so far." "The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in." She also praised director Pulkit for his sensitivity toward storytelling.

Film details Vikram Malhotra on the project Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, also spoke about the project. He said, "Our partnership with Prime Video has consistently enabled us to tell stories that are distinctive, disruptive, and resonate with a wide audience." "With Sundar Poonam, we are further strengthening this partnership by bringing a gripping romantic thriller that features Malhotra...in a never-before-seen avatar." The film is directed by Pulkit and written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit.

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