Sanya Malhotra begins shooting for 'Sundar Poonam'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has begun filming for her upcoming project, Sundar Poonam. The actor shared photos from the muhurat puja on Tuesday morning, where she was seen with co-stars Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. "#SundarPoonam It begins," she wrote in the caption. The romantic thriller is based on real events and will showcase a new side of Malhotra.
Role preparation
'The character is layered, intense, and emotionally...'
Speaking about her role, Malhotra said in a statement, "Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I've taken on so far." "The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in." She also praised director Pulkit for his sensitivity toward storytelling.
Film details
Vikram Malhotra on the project
Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, also spoke about the project. He said, "Our partnership with Prime Video has consistently enabled us to tell stories that are distinctive, disruptive, and resonate with a wide audience." "With Sundar Poonam, we are further strengthening this partnership by bringing a gripping romantic thriller that features Malhotra...in a never-before-seen avatar." The film is directed by Pulkit and written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit.
Plot inspiration
'Sundar Poonam' is inspired by a true incident
It is based on the 2025 honeymoon murder case, where an Indore businessman was killed in Meghalaya shortly after his marriage. The movie features Malhotra as Poonam, who is seen as a bride in a blood-red lehenga with traditional jewelry. The first look of Poonam hints at the character's unsettling secrets. The teaser shows her applying lipstick and smiling at her reflection, while a mobile phone flashes multiple names, including Sundar and Raju, suggesting hidden identities.