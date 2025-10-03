5 must-watch Saoirse Ronan performances that made her iconic

Saoirse Ronan's career has been marked by a series of powerful performances that have established her as one of the most talented actors of her generation. From her early roles to her recent projects, Ronan has consistently delivered performances that resonate with audiences and critics alike. Here are five defining moments in her career, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actor.

#1 Breakthrough role in 'Atonement' Ronan's breakthrough role came in 2007 with Atonement. She played the young Briony Tallis, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film showcased her ability to convey complex emotions at such a young age. Her performance was praised for its maturity and depth, setting the stage for future success.

#2 Acclaimed performance in 'Brooklyn' In 2015, Ronan starred in Brooklyn, playing Eilis Lacey, an Irish immigrant in 1950s America. This role earned her another Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Actress. The film highlighted her ability to carry a film on her own shoulders, with critics praising her nuanced portrayal of a young woman torn between two worlds.

#3 Award-winning role in 'Lady Bird' Lady Bird was another landmark moment in Ronan's career. She played Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson in Greta Gerwig's directorial debut. Her performance was lauded as one of the best of 2017, earning her yet another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film allowed Ronan to showcase both comedic and dramatic chops.

#4 Powerful portrayal in 'Little Women' In 2019, Ronan took on the role of Jo March in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. This performance earned her critical acclaim and another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Ronan's portrayal was celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth, as she brought to life the ambitions and struggles of one of literature's most beloved characters.