The show streams on Prime Video

TVF's 'Sapne Vs Everyone' might get film adaptation

By Isha Sharma 02:55 pm May 18, 202602:55 pm

What's the story

The Viral Fever (TVF), a prominent content creator in the entertainment industry, is reportedly considering a full-fledged feature film adaptation of its hit series Sapne Vs Everyone. The news comes after the success of the show's second season on Prime Video, which was released recently. Ambrish Verma, who plays a lead role in the series, is expected to reprise his character for this potential movie.