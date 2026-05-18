TVF's 'Sapne Vs Everyone' might get film adaptation
What's the story
The Viral Fever (TVF), a prominent content creator in the entertainment industry, is reportedly considering a full-fledged feature film adaptation of its hit series Sapne Vs Everyone. The news comes after the success of the show's second season on Prime Video, which was released recently. Ambrish Verma, who plays a lead role in the series, is expected to reprise his character for this potential movie.
Actor's success
Movie to feature Verma in the lead role
An industry source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ambrish Verma has emerged as the new blue-eyed boy of the big screen. After the successful run of Sapne Vs Everyone 2, TVF is now exploring a full-fledged feature film adaptation of the series, with Ambrish set to play the title role." The show has been praised for its emotionally rooted storytelling and Verma's relatable screen presence.
Announcement highlights
TVF's recent announcements at Prime Video event
TVF also recently made a strong impression at the Prime Video Presents event with an exciting array of announcements. The production house will release films like Vvan and College Fest, new shows such as The Pyramid Scheme and Vansh, and new seasons of popular series like Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, and Sandeep Bhaiya.