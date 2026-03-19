'Raakh,' 'Matka King': Amazon Prime Video announces upcoming Indian originals

Amazon Prime Video has announced an extensive lineup of shows and films at its #ItStartsHere event in Mumbai. The streaming platform unveiled a diverse slate of content, including Nagraj Manjule 's Matka King and Prosit Roy's Raakh, featuring Ali Fazal . Other notable projects include Storm, Mess, Don't Be Shy, System , Welcome to Khoya Mahal, Teen Kauwe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Carnaame - Badla Gear Palti Kismat, among others.

Upcoming dramas 'Storm,' 'Mess,' and 'Don't Be Shy' The first project, Storm, is a drama directed by Ajitpal Singh. It features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, among others. Another upcoming drama is Mess, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Ranvir Shorey. Both of these Indian ventures are backed by Hrithik Roshan. Don't Be Shy is another drama that follows a 20-year-old girl whose life takes an unpredictable turn. Alia Bhatt produces.

New stories 'System' and 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal' System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. The story revolves around Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor, who meets Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer from a humble background. Welcome to Khoya Mahal is another new project created by Konkona Sen Sharma and Jaydeep Sarkar. It features Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti, and Aparna Sen among others. Two half-siblings are left to deal with a remote heritage hotel called the Khoya Mahal.

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Upcoming thrillers 'Raakh' and 'Matka King' Raakh, directed by Roy, is a thriller that stars Fazal and Sonali Bendre. The story follows a relentless officer who leads a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of two teenagers. Matka King, created and written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, is another upcoming thriller. Set in 1960s Mumbai, it tells the story of an enterprising cotton trader who starts a new gambling game called "Matka."

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More shows 'Teen Kauwe,' 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' Teen Kauwe, created by Abbas Tyrewala, is an upcoming show that stars Sidhant Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story follows an ex-secret agent who must return to find the traitor who framed him while his own agency is trying to terminate him. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, created by Sameer Saxena and Biswapati Sarkar, is a comedy series set in a dysfunctional government school.

More dramas These are the other upcoming shows Carnaame-Badla Gear Palti Kismat, directed by Vinay Waikul, is another upcoming drama that stars Purav Jha and Naman Jain. The story follows four friends who steal cars to escape debt but one job spirals into a massive interstate operation. Tax Department Story, created by Prashant Raj & Samyak Singh, is a series starring Ravi Kishan and Aditya Rawal. Shashank Bali's Rafoo stars Maniesh Paul and Angira Dhar. It's a romantic comedy about a struggling singer stuck living with his ex-mother-in-law.