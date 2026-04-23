'Sapne vs Everyone' S2 trailer teases Prashant's bigger money troubles
Entertainment
The Sapne vs Everyone Season 2 trailer just dropped, bringing us back to the fast-paced world of Mumbai's film and real estate industries.
This time, Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) is up against even bigger power games and money troubles.
Cheema says he's genuinely excited to return and grateful for all the love from fans.
The new season lands on Prime Video on May 1.
Verma: 'Sapne vs Everyone' tackles struggles
Ambrish Verma, who also stars as Jimmy, the series is produced by The Viral Fever team.
Verma feels the show connects because it tackles real-life struggles so many people face.
With deeper character stories and a partnership with Prime Video, Season 2 aims to reach an even wider audience.