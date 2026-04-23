'Sapne vs Everyone' S2 trailer teases Prashant's bigger money troubles Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

The Sapne vs Everyone Season 2 trailer just dropped, bringing us back to the fast-paced world of Mumbai's film and real estate industries.

This time, Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) is up against even bigger power games and money troubles.

Cheema says he's genuinely excited to return and grateful for all the love from fans.

The new season lands on Prime Video on May 1.