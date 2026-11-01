'Udta Teer' director talks about Sara Ali Khan's limited role

Kaushik explained, "Jab maine kahani likhi thi, Sara ka itna hi role tha. When I went to Sara, I told her ki role chhota hai lekin accha hai."

"Ayushmann and Sara are such secure actors. They think of the film first. She loved the concept and script and instantly wanted to be a part of the film. She said, 'Chhota role hai but impactful hai.'"

"She was very gracious to say yes. She has done a fabulous job."