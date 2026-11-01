'Udta Teer' director talks about Sara Ali Khan's limited role
What's the story
Despite being the lead in Udta Teer alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan has a limited screen presence. In a recent interview with Zoom, director Aakash Kaushik defended this choice. He explained that Khan was aware of her character's scope and agreed to do the film anyway. He praised both Khan and Khurrana as "secure actors" who prioritize the film over their individual screen time.
Director's insight
Kaushik recalls pitching film to Khan
Kaushik explained, "Jab maine kahani likhi thi, Sara ka itna hi role tha. When I went to Sara, I told her ki role chhota hai lekin accha hai."
"Ayushmann and Sara are such secure actors. They think of the film first. She loved the concept and script and instantly wanted to be a part of the film. She said, 'Chhota role hai but impactful hai.'"
"She was very gracious to say yes. She has done a fabulous job."
Character details
More about 'Udta Teer'
In Udta Teer, Khan plays an officer at the Indian Defence Ministry named Yamini. Her character reportedly only comes into play in the second half of the film.
The story revolves around Vikrant (Khurrana), a Counter Terrorism Squad member who is actually a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmed.
The spy comedy also stars the late Mukul Dev, Rahul Bose, and Gulshan Grover.