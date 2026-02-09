'Dhurandhar' stars top IMDb popularity list; Sara Arjun ranks first  

The latest edition of IMDb 's Popular Indian Celebrities list has been revealed, with the cast and crew of Dhurandhar dominating the rankings. The top spot (overall second) is secured by Sara Arjun, thanks to her performance in the film. She is followed by her co-star Ranveer Singh in second place (overall seventh). Director Aditya Dhar and actor Akshaye Khanna are also among the top 15 celebrities this week.

Other celebrities Other celebrities who made it to the list Zoya Afroz and Samara Tijori (rank 36) have also made it to the list, thanks to their recent OTT releases. Afroz is ranked fourth for Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, while Tijori is prominent on the list for Daldal. Veteran actor Sunny Deol has topped the list this week due to the buzz around Border 2. Mallika Prasad Sinha takes the 21st spot (from rank 224 last week!) for her performance in Mardaani 3.

IMDb rankings About IMDb's popular Indian celebrities feature The Popular Indian Celebrities feature tracks weekly trends among Indian actors, filmmakers, and entertainers. The rankings are based on page views and engagement from over 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Fans have expressed their excitement over the list, with one commenting, "So happy to see Sunny Deol on the list." Another user said, "Dhurandhar for ever."

