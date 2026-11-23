Sara Tendulkar to marry Rajveer Deol? Here's the truth
What's the story
Rumors of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and actor Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, tying the knot have been dismissed by a source close to Sara. The source told ETimes that there is "no truth" to these speculations. "Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work," they said. "Sara will never address these rumors since she wants to be dignified and maintain a graceful stance," they added.
Marriage perspective
Sara had called her brother's wedding a 'trial round'
In a previous interview with Vogue, Sara had shared her views on marriage.
She said her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding was a "trial round" for her, helping her understand what she wants in a partner.
"I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want," she had said.
Wedding vision
Her thoughts on dream wedding
Sara had also opened up about her dream wedding, saying she always imagined herself as a pastel bride with a grand celebration.
However, over the years, her preferences have changed to a more intimate affair.
"I'm a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows? Maybe I'll go with green," she had quipped.
She also cited her parents' relationship as an example of what she would want in a future partner.
Parental bond
On what she wants in a partner
Sara further said, "My parents are very good friends before anything else. They have this really fun banter at home, and that's definitely something I would want in my future partner."
"There's never any power dynamic playing out between them, which is amazing," she added.
Sara was previously linked to cricketer Shubman Gill.
Meanwhile, Deol's younger son, Rajveer, is an actor, known for Dono (2023).