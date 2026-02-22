'Saraswathi': Trailer of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut is here Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

The trailer for "Saraswathi," Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut, just dropped—launched by Telugu star Nani.

The film follows Sarathkumar as a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter after school drop-off, setting the stage for an emotional and suspenseful ride.

The story weaves together tense police investigations and courtroom drama, ending with Sarathkumar's powerful line: "Not every woman will be a Saraswathi. When needed, she can become a Kali."

The release date has not been announced.