'Saraswathi': Trailer of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut is here
The trailer for "Saraswathi," Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut, just dropped—launched by Telugu star Nani.
The film follows Sarathkumar as a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter after school drop-off, setting the stage for an emotional and suspenseful ride.
The story weaves together tense police investigations and courtroom drama, ending with Sarathkumar's powerful line: "Not every woman will be a Saraswathi. When needed, she can become a Kali."
The release date has not been announced.
More about the film and its team
"Saraswathi" is produced by Varalaxmi and her sister Pooja under their own banner, Dosa Diaries.
The cast includes Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, and more, with music by Thaman.
Inspired by a story the filmmakers heard, the film aims to spotlight female strength through its gripping thriller-courtroom blend.