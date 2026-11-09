'Ramayana': Malayalam actor opens up on dubbing for Ranbir Kapoor
What's the story
Veteran Malayalam actor Sarath Das, who lent his voice for Ranbir Kapoor in the Malayalam version of Ramayana: Part 1, recently spoke about his experience. In an interview with News18, Das revealed that he wasn't informed about dubbing for Kapoor until he entered the studio. "I didn't watch any portions from Ramayana before entering the dubbing booth," he said.
Dubbing details
Das wasn't shown the rushes
Das further explained how the dubbing process worked.
"Prime Focus was adamant that no rushes go out. They didn't want leaks. During the testing process, I was just sent a few dialogues from the film."
"I wasn't even told that it was Ranbir's voice. I figured it out once I heard the audio clips."
"While voice matching tests, I was only shown a few clips and scratches in black and white."
Voice modulation
He didn't try to copy Kapoor's voice
Das also revealed that he didn't try to copy Kapoor's voice. He said, "I never tried to imitate his base voice. It would be a risky task. I've a soft voice."
"My only focus was to bring the slow drama alive onscreen as authentically as possible."
"The whole process of dubbing for the first part took three-four months. I dubbed for the trailer a couple of months back."
NDA signed
Das had to sign an NDA for the film
Das also revealed that he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the film, which is why most of his contemporaries were unaware of his involvement.
"I didn't tell anyone about it. I had to sign an NDA," he said.
"Only after the Malayalam trailer came out, some of my actor friends and fans figured that it was my voice."
"It was just two days back that I announced it officially."
Praise for Kapoor
'Ranbir has done a fantastic job'
Das also praised Kapoor's performance in the film, saying he was moved by his acting.
"Ranbir has done a fantastic job. He totally changed his lifestyle for this character and I could see that while dubbing."
"I cried watching his performance in many scenes. Nobody has the right to criticize him. He has given his 101%."
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.