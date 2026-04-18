Saravanan's 'Leader' nets 5.33CR across India in 15 days

'Leader' hovered 10-22L then fell 4-6L

Leader started off with slightly better numbers (₹28 lakh on day six and ₹29 lakh on day seven) but quickly lost steam, dropping to ₹12 lakh by day eight.

The last week has been especially tough: earnings hovered around ₹10 to ₹22 lakh before slipping further to just ₹4 to ₹6 lakh per day.

Despite a few small bumps, the film never found its footing at the box office.