Saravanan's 'Leader' nets 5.33CR across India in 15 days
Entertainment
The Tamil film Leader, starring Legend Saravanan, just can't seem to catch a break at the box office.
After 15 days in theaters, it's only managed ₹5.33 crore net (₹6.09 crore gross) across India, with day 15 bringing in just ₹4 lakh.
Audiences haven't really shown up for this one.
'Leader' hovered 10-22L then fell 4-6L
Leader started off with slightly better numbers (₹28 lakh on day six and ₹29 lakh on day seven) but quickly lost steam, dropping to ₹12 lakh by day eight.
The last week has been especially tough: earnings hovered around ₹10 to ₹22 lakh before slipping further to just ₹4 to ₹6 lakh per day.
Despite a few small bumps, the film never found its footing at the box office.