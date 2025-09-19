Saregama to invest ₹200 crore in AI-generated music videos
Saregama, one of India's oldest music labels, plans a potential investment of around ₹200 crore to create AI-generated music videos for 20,000 old favorites.
The goal? Give their huge catalog a fresh look and reach new audiences on platforms like YouTube—all while keeping it affordable and modern.
Films made almost entirely by AI
Saregama isn't stopping at music videos—they're working on full-length films made almost entirely by AI, aiming to release the first one within a year.
Each film will cost under ₹5 crore to make but could earn about double that.
Backed by strong growth in FY25 (with record revenues of ₹1,171.3 crore), Saregama has set aside ₹1,000 crore for even more content investments through 2027.
Positioning as a leader in digital entertainment scene
With global giants like Warner and Universal also exploring AI content, Saregama is positioning itself as a leader in India's digital entertainment scene.
Their massive song library and steady profits over the last five years put them in a sweet spot as streaming habits change and demand for cool, curated content grows.