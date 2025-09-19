Saregama to invest ₹200 crore in AI-generated music videos

Films made almost entirely by AI

Saregama isn't stopping at music videos—they're working on full-length films made almost entirely by AI, aiming to release the first one within a year.

Each film will cost under ₹5 crore to make but could earn about double that.

Backed by strong growth in FY25 (with record revenues of ₹1,171.3 crore), Saregama has set aside ₹1,000 crore for even more content investments through 2027.