Sarja's action-packed 'Blast' reaches 57.36cr global total in 13 days
Entertainment
Arjun Sarja's action-packed Blast just hit a global total of ₹57.36 crore in 13 days.
The film, directed by Subash K. Raj, follows a karate teacher taking on a shady corporate syndicate.
Even with the usual second-week slowdown, Blast is holding strong at the box office.
'Blast' 38.23cr net India 13.4cr overseas
On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Blast earned ₹1.04 crore net in India, a drop from day 12 but still decent for week two.
The Tamil version had over 1,400 shows that day with night screenings drawing the biggest crowds (26.15% occupancy).
So far, it's made ₹38.23 crore net in India and pulled in another ₹13.4 crore overseas, pretty solid numbers for an action thriller!