Sarja's action-packed 'Blast' reaches 57.36cr global total in 13 days

'Blast' 38.23cr net India 13.4cr overseas

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Blast earned ₹1.04 crore net in India, a drop from day 12 but still decent for week two.

The Tamil version had over 1,400 shows that day with night screenings drawing the biggest crowds (26.15% occupancy).

So far, it's made ₹38.23 crore net in India and pulled in another ₹13.4 crore overseas, pretty solid numbers for an action thriller!