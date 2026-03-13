'Sarkar 4' confirmed with Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma just confirmed that Sarkar 4 is set to begin filming next month (April 2026), with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan returning as the iconic father-son duo.
This is a big comeback for the original team.
Plot will reflect today's political scene in Maharashtra
The story is getting a fresh twist: Varma says both Bachchans have evolved since their last outing, and the plot will reflect today's political scene in Maharashtra.
The supporting cast is all new, and Abhishek is returning to the franchise.