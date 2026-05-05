Sarkisian returns to Met Gala in Burberry styled by Wilson
Entertainment
Cher just made a stylish comeback to the Met Gala after more than a decade away.
At , she turned heads in an all-black Burberry look (think silk tulle skirt, cropped leather bustier, lace tights, and booties) put together by Patti Wilson.
Sarkisian embraces 'Fashion is Art' theme
This year's theme was "Fashion Is Art," which Cher totally vibes with. She told Vogue she loves seeing people express themselves and finds it inspiring for the next generation.
She also looked back on her bold 1974 Met Gala debut in a sheer Bob Mackie gown, which still gets talked about today.
Burberry called her lifelong use of fashion "a performance tool," proving her influence is as strong as ever.