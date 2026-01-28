When, where to watch Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' on OTT
What's the story
The much-acclaimed horror-comedy Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, is set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar on Friday, January 30. The announcement was made by the official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam, which described the film as "A Total Delulu Entertainer." It asked viewers to prepare for a fun-packed experience with this entertainer.
Film synopsis
'Sarvam Maya' plot and cast details
Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan, tells the story of a young Hindu priest whose life is turned upside down when he encounters a spirit. This supernatural encounter leads him on an introspective journey that challenges his beliefs and understanding of life. The film also stars Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar, and Raghunath Paleri in pivotal roles.
Career highlight
'Sarvam Maya' marked a milestone in Pauly's career
Sarvam Maya became Pauly's first film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office. The film, produced by Firefly Films on a budget of ₹30 crore, received positive reviews and performed exceptionally well commercially. This success has ended a dry spell in Pauly's career and marked a significant milestone for him.