The hit film is arriving on OTT

When, where to watch Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:17 am Jan 28, 202611:17 am

What's the story

The much-acclaimed horror-comedy Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, is set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar on Friday, January 30. The announcement was made by the official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam, which described the film as "A Total Delulu Entertainer." It asked viewers to prepare for a fun-packed experience with this entertainer.