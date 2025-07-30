Next Article
Sas favored's 'Garudan' streaming on Sun NXT from this weekend
Garudan, the Tamil action drama all about friendship and trust, starts streaming on Sun NXT from August 1, 2025.
The story follows childhood friends Adhi and Karuna as their bond is shaken by a new arrival, Chokan.
Directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, the film dives into loyalty and how friendships get tested when things get complicated.
Cast and crew of 'Garudan'
Produced by K Kumar of Lark Studios with a story from Veetri Maran, Garudan stars Sasikumar, Soori, and Unni Mukundan in lead roles.
Supporting them are Roshni Haripriyan and Brigada—everyone coming together to show just how messy (and meaningful) friendship can get when life throws curveballs.