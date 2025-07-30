Sas favored's 'Garudan' streaming on Sun NXT from this weekend Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Garudan, the Tamil action drama all about friendship and trust, starts streaming on Sun NXT from August 1, 2025.

The story follows childhood friends Adhi and Karuna as their bond is shaken by a new arrival, Chokan.

Directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, the film dives into loyalty and how friendships get tested when things get complicated.