Rishab Shetty to headline historical action film set in Bengal Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Rishab Shetty, known for Kantara, is stepping into a new historical action film set in 18th-century Bengal.

Directed by Ashwin Gangaraju and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie will be shot in both Telugu and Kannada, with plans for releases across five languages.