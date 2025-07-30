Rishab Shetty to headline historical action film set in Bengal
Rishab Shetty, known for Kantara, is stepping into a new historical action film set in 18th-century Bengal.
Directed by Ashwin Gangaraju and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie will be shot in both Telugu and Kannada, with plans for releases across five languages.
The story will revolve around a rebel during Bengal's political chaos
This showcases Shetty's growing reach beyond Kannada cinema. The story follows a rebel rising during Bengal's political chaos—a fresh angle for Indian historical films.
With a strong creative team and wide release planned, it's one to watch if you're into big stories or want to see Shetty take on something totally different.
Shetty has other pan-India projects lined up
He's also busy with Kantara: Chapter 1 (out October 2, 2025) and other pan-India projects like Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj, so expect to see a lot more of him soon.