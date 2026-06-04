Satrapi dies at 56, Franco-Iranian creator of 'Persepolis' and filmmaker
Entertainment
Marjane Satrapi, the acclaimed Franco-Iranian graphic novelist and filmmaker behind Persepolis, died at 56. Her family shared the news, noting it comes just over a year after her husband Mattias Ripa died.
Satrapi was born in Iran and grew up in Tehran before making her mark on the world with stories that blended art and activism.
Satrapi won Princess of Asturias Award
Satrapi's breakout came with Persepolis, where she told her own story of growing up during the Iranian Revolution.
The book became an Oscar-nominated animated film and made her a voice for cultural dialogue.
After moving to France, she continued to champion women's rights, especially after Mahsa Amini's death in 2022, coordinating Woman, Life, Freedom, and earning the Princess of Asturias Award in 2024.