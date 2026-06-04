Satrapi dies at 56, Franco-Iranian creator of 'Persepolis' and filmmaker

Satrapi won Princess of Asturias Award

Satrapi's breakout came with Persepolis, where she told her own story of growing up during the Iranian Revolution.

The book became an Oscar-nominated animated film and made her a voice for cultural dialogue.

After moving to France, she continued to champion women's rights, especially after Mahsa Amini's death in 2022, coordinating Woman, Life, Freedom, and earning the Princess of Asturias Award in 2024.