'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Huang after Chinese espionage resignation

Huang's exit came after NVIDIA reportedly lost more than $500 billion in market value following the scandal.

The SNL sketch didn't just crack jokes: it also called out how personal slip-ups can have huge professional fallout for tech leaders.

With witty bits like a Venn diagram showing no overlap between beautiful women and people interested in the executives' shared opinions and interests, the show highlighted just how tricky it is for big names in tech to balance power, privacy, and integrity under public scrutiny.