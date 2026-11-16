'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Huang after Chinese espionage resignation
Saturday Night Live took a playful shot at former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who recently resigned after being linked to a Chinese espionage controversy.
In the skit, Bowen Yang played Huang while John Mulaney acted as a CIA officer giving spy-spotting tips to tech giants like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, all with SNL's signature humor.
NVIDIA lost more than $500 billion
Huang's exit came after NVIDIA reportedly lost more than $500 billion in market value following the scandal.
The SNL sketch didn't just crack jokes: it also called out how personal slip-ups can have huge professional fallout for tech leaders.
With witty bits like a Venn diagram showing no overlap between beautiful women and people interested in the executives' shared opinions and interests, the show highlighted just how tricky it is for big names in tech to balance power, privacy, and integrity under public scrutiny.