'Saturday Night Live' spoofs Artemis 2 Orion capsule landing
Entertainment
NASA's Artemis 2 crew just made a big splash with their Orion capsule landing on April 10, and Saturday Night Live couldn't resist poking some fun.
On the April 11 episode, Colman Domingo and the cast played the astronauts, giving a lighthearted "Day 9" update that had viewers laughing.
Sketch shows 0 gravity mishaps
The sketch showed the crew dealing with zero-gravity bathroom fails, un-Velcroed sleeping mishaps, and even a Pringles can gone wrong.
Christina Koch's wild hair in zero-G got an extra-comedic touch too.
While it was all for laughs, SNL's take also gave a nod to how real astronauts handle everyday challenges up there.