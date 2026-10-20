'Saturday Night Live UK' Magliano targets Gillis's gym clothes jokes
Entertainment
On October 17, Saturday Night Live UK took a playful swipe at comedian Shane Gillis.
Weekend Update anchor Ania Magliano called out Gillis's recent SNL jokes about women's gym clothes, tying them to a funny Oktoberfest story.
The crowd laughed, but the moment also spotlighted the ongoing backlash Gillis is facing.
Gillis faces backlash, 2019 'SNL' drop
Gillis's comments have sparked wide criticism online and from fellow entertainers. Dan Levy shared a video on Instagram, while ex-SNL cast member Ego Nwodim and musician Maren Morris also addressed Gillis's comments.
This isn't Gillis's first controversy. He was dropped from SNL back in 2019 after past racist and homophobic remarks resurfaced.