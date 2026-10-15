Satyaki Savarkar in Rahul Gandhi defamation case says cross-examination invasive

Satyaki Savarkar, who has taken Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to court for defamation, says he is feeling harassed by the way Gandhi's lawyer keeps digging into his personal life during cross-examination.

On Wednesday, Satyaki told the Pune court these questions about his daily routine and public appearances made him feel watched and uncomfortable. He feels it crosses a line on privacy.

The duration of the cross-examination has been dragging on for almost 10 months now, still with no clear end in sight.