'Yeh Prem Mol...': Saumya Tandon pens note for Sooraj Barjatya

Tandon wrote, "It's a dream for any actor to be directed by #soorajbarjatiya sir. From the most happy set ever. I cherish every moment I spent on the sets of #yehpremmolliya."

She added, "I truly believe that the pure love you see on screen can only come from the real love that exists behind it."

"Thanks for this blissful experience @rajshrifilms with most beautiful cast and crew. See you in cinemas on 27th Nov."