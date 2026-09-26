'Yeh Prem Mol...': Saumya Tandon pens note for Sooraj Barjatya
What's the story
Actor Saumya Tandon, recently seen in the hit film Dhurandhar, has expressed her gratitude toward filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Barjatya and other cast members from their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In her post, she emphasized that it is every actor's dream to be directed by Barjatya and shared how much she cherished her time on set.
Actor's note
'Dream for any actor...'
Tandon wrote, "It's a dream for any actor to be directed by #soorajbarjatiya sir. From the most happy set ever. I cherish every moment I spent on the sets of #yehpremmolliya."
She added, "I truly believe that the pure love you see on screen can only come from the real love that exists behind it."
"Thanks for this blissful experience @rajshrifilms with most beautiful cast and crew. See you in cinemas on 27th Nov."
Film details
About 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was recently released, giving fans a glimpse into the film's world. However, not much is known about the movie's plot.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. It will hit theaters on November 27.
The drama also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Shruti Seth.
Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music.