'Doesn't affect me': Saurabh Sachdeva on 'Ramayana' criticism
What's the story
Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays Maricha in the upcoming film Ramayana, has defended the movie amid criticism over its visual effects and casting choices. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, has been under public scrutiny since its trailer release. In an interview with PTI, Sachdeva said, "It doesn't affect me."
Preparedness
'Religious subjects could evoke stronger reactions'
Sachdeva, known for his roles in Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule, among others, said the team was aware that religious subjects could evoke stronger reactions.
"It doesn't affect me. Now, people have a forum or place to talk about, they can say anything," he said.
"If you are not getting the story and emotion right, then you can talk about not liking the film."
Praise
Sachdeva lauded Tiwari's calm demeanor
Sachdeva also praised Ramayana for its authenticity.
"I think the film is well-made, nothing has been added just to add or we've not done anything just for the sake of it," he said.
"Whatever I've seen while dubbing for the film I feel it is done in a beautiful and right way."
He also lauded Tiwari's calm demeanor during the filming process.
Career aspirations
More work, more films expected from 'Ramayana': Sachdeva
When asked about his expectations from Ramayana on his career, Sachdeva said he hopes the film brings him more work.
"I hope I'll get a few more years, more films, and that people will come to me."
"I feel that it will be a big hit; people will get to know more about me, more masses, and I'll get more films to do," he added.
Release details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The first part of Ramayana will be released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with his company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.