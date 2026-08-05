Saurav Das alleges YouTubers filmed inside his New Delhi home

Saurav Das, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says several YouTubers and media channels entered his New Delhi house without permission and filmed inside.

He called it an "It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family." and a "security threat" to his family, sharing his concerns on X and tagging Delhi Police.

Das made it clear: if anything happens to him, he'll hold those responsible for the break-in (and their online supporters) accountable.