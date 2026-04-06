Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' 2 months after mother's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie , the co-anchor of NBC 's Today show, returned to the studio on Monday after a two-month hiatus due to her mother's mysterious disappearance. Her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31 and reported missing the next day. Despite an extensive search involving federal and local officers as well as volunteers, there have been no leads in her case.

Emotional return Guthrie's feelings of loss and pain Guthrie, 54, admitted she is a changed person since her mother's disappearance and finds it hard to move on without knowing what happened. In an Easter Sunday video message from her New York church, she expressed "moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment." However, she also emphasized that the resurrection cannot be fully celebrated "if we do not acknowledge feelings of loss and pain."

Return uncertainty Uncertainty about returning to 'Today' Despite being one of the most recognizable faces on US morning television since 2012, Guthrie was unsure about her return to Today. In her first interview since her mother's disappearance, she said it was hard to imagine coming back because the show is such a place of joy and lightness. "I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back because it's my family."

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Kidnapping presumption Presumed kidnapping and investigation details Nancy's disappearance is being treated as a presumed kidnapping, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. They discovered blood on her front porch at her Tucson, Arizona home, and purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets. However, deadlines for paying these ransoms have passed without any sign of Nancy. The FBI has also released surveillance footage of a masked man on the porch that night as part of their investigation.

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