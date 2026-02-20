Savannah Guthrie may never return to 'Today' following mother's abduction

Savannah Guthrie , the co-anchor of NBC's Today show, hasn't appeared on the program since February 1, when her mother Nancy Guthrie (84) was reported missing. Now, multiple veteran television executives have told Status News that it's unlikely she will return. One source said, "There's no way Savannah's coming back...I can't imagine she would even want to." However, Page Six reports that no one can definitively say she's not returning as she's currently focused on her mother's situation, and not work.

Show impact 'Savannah was always the glue on that show' A TV executive told Page Six: "If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah." "Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out." Her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been filling in during this difficult time (she'd left NBC in January 2025).

Network solidarity NBC's statement regarding the situation An NBC source had earlier told Page Six, "The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time." Another source added, "Everyone at Today is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs." Despite the ongoing search for Nancy, no suspects have been named in her disappearance.

