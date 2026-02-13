Is there an Epstein link to Savannah Guthrie's mother's abduction?

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie , a co-host on NBC's Today show, has been missing since January 31. Her disappearance coincided with the US Department of Justice 's (DOJ) release of millions of pages of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This timing has sparked speculation on social media that her kidnapping may be connected to Savannah's reporting on the Epstein case.

Reporting history What did she report? Before becoming a news story herself, Savannah was instrumental in reporting on the victims and survivors of Epstein. In September 2019, she conducted exclusive interviews with women who were sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein. One such interview was with Virginia Giuffre, who detailed her abuse at the hands of Epstein and others. The series also included interviews with other survivors like Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez.

Connection Husband's connection to the Epstein case Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, is a founding partner of The Glover Park Group, a Washington DC-based public affairs firm. Social media users have pointed out this connection to the Epstein files. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman...is directly tied to huge global political influence firms named in EPSTEIN FILES Bill Clinton, Al Gore and personal relationships with EPSTEIN."

