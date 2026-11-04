Sayani Gupta's 'Aasmani' to open Yellowstone International Film Festival
What's the story
Sayani Gupta's directorial debut, Aasmani, will be the opening film at the Yellowstone International Film Festival for its Mumbai premiere on November 30. The film follows a 60-year-old grandmother, her 10-year-old granddaughter, and their vintage powder blue Fiat. Bollywood Hungama revealed that the announcement comes after an impressive festival run where Aasmani was screened at over 12 festivals in just two months.
Accolades
Awards won by 'Aasmani'
Aasmani has bagged several awards during its festival run.
Gupta won Best Director, and the film's star, Daria Bedi, was awarded Best Child Actor in Boston.
The film also won Best Short Film at Atlanta and got an Honorable Mention for Excellence in Short Filmmaking at iSAFF Vancouver.
At Vancouver, Gupta bagged the Leadership in Film Award.
Ongoing journey
Ongoing festival journey and directorial debut
After its screening at the 30th Vancouver Asian Film Festival from Thursday, November 5 to November 14, Aasmani's festival journey is far from over.
The film has been selected for screenings at various festivals until March 2027.
Meanwhile, along with Bedi, the film also stars Revathi and Abhay Kaul.