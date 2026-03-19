SC clears Reliance Foundation's Vantara in illegal wildlife trade case

The SIT visited Vantara and worked with multiple agencies to check if all rules—from wildlife laws to import permits—were followed. Their report said everything was above board: animals came in with proper approvals, facilities were top-notch (even earning a Global Humane Certified Seal), and mortality rates matched global standards.

Court directs Centre to pay SIT members

With this ruling, there won't be any more investigations into these old claims against Vantara.

The court directed the Centre to release remuneration of ₹9 lakh each to the chairman and two SIT members (excluding the serving officer), payable within two weeks.

For now, it's case closed for Vantara.