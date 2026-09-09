Rajpal Yadav gets relief from SC in check bounce case?

Yadav's plea challenges the Delhi High Court's July 10 judgment that upheld his conviction and three-month imprisonment in seven cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The High Court had ordered Yadav to surrender by Thursday after dismissing his criminal revisions against the conviction and sentence.

The case stems from seven complaints filed by Murli Projects against Yadav, Radha Rajpal Yadav, and their film production company for dishonoring checks related to financing their movie Ata Pata Lapata.