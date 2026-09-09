Rajpal Yadav gets relief from SC in check bounce case?
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has ordered actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹5 crore with its Registry by Wednesday. The court made this direction a condition for exempting him from surrendering in the check bounce case filed by film producer-financier Murli Projects Pvt Ltd The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana after Yadav's plea was orally mentioned. The next hearing is scheduled for September 15.
Legal proceedings
Yadav's plea challenges Delhi HC's judgment
Yadav's plea challenges the Delhi High Court's July 10 judgment that upheld his conviction and three-month imprisonment in seven cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.
The High Court had ordered Yadav to surrender by Thursday after dismissing his criminal revisions against the conviction and sentence.
The case stems from seven complaints filed by Murli Projects against Yadav, Radha Rajpal Yadav, and their film production company for dishonoring checks related to financing their movie Ata Pata Lapata.
Background
Yadav has paid around ₹4.25 crore to the complainant
In 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.
However, the film flopped at the box office, and Yadav failed to repay the dues.
The unpaid amount, along with interest, ballooned to nearly ₹9 crore, leading to a legal battle.
In a previous hearing, Yadav's lawyer informed the court that he has already paid around ₹4.25 crore to the complainant.
Conviction timeline
Conviction upheld by sessions court
In 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav and his wife Radha in the case, sentencing him to six months in jail.
The sessions court upheld this conviction in 2019, prompting Yadav to appeal to the Delhi High Court.
In June 2024, the High Court suspended his sentence and asked him to take "sincere and genuine measures" to repay the nearly ₹9 crore dues.
Bail details
Yadav was lodged in Tihar Jail
In February, after failing to repay the dues, Yadav surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail.
He was granted interim bail on February 16 after depositing ₹1.5 crore, confirmed by the complainant's lawyer.
The relief was extended, with the Delhi HC stating he would not be taken back into custody even after setting aside the earlier interim order.
The actor also sought a 30-day extension to arrange for the loan amount, but his request was denied by the court.