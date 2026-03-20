Sujoy Ghosh gets relief, SC dismisses 'Kahaani 2' copyright case

In July last year, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jharkhand government in response to Ghosh's plea seeking to quash the case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Hazaribagh. The filmmaker had approached the High Court challenging the CJM court's order, which held that a prima facie case of copyright infringement was made out against him under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Copyright claims

What was the complaint?

The complainant, Umesh Prasad Mehta, had written a script titled Sabak and got it notarized by a Notary Public in Hazaribagh for securing its copyright. He claimed that he had met Ghosh, who provided him with a recommendation letter that was instrumental in obtaining copyright for the script. He alleged that the filmmaker kept a photocopy of his script and infringed his copyright by producing Kahaani 2.