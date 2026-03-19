Elvish Yadav gets clean chit in snake venom case

The Supreme Court of India has quashed the criminal proceedings against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav . The proceedings were related to the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in November 2023. The court held that the FIR could not be sustained on certain limited legal issues.

Legal basis Court focuses on 2 specific questions A bench comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice MM Sundresh focused on two specific questions. These pertained to the applicability of Section 2(23) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the validity of proceedings under Section 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The court observed that the alleged psychotropic substance recovered from a co-accused was not included in the NDPS Act's schedule.

Evidence scrutiny No recovery made from Yadav: Bench The bench further noted that no recovery was made from Yadav himself, with the charge sheet merely alleging that he had placed orders through an associate. On the Wildlife (Protection) Act, it emphasized that Section 55 requires prosecution to be initiated through a complaint filed by a duly authorized officer.

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Case background Offenses under IPC not separately made out The bench also observed that offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were not independently made out, as they stemmed from an earlier complaint that had already been closed. On these grounds, the court held that the FIR could not withstand legal scrutiny and ordered the proceedings to be quashed. It also granted liberty to initiate fresh proceedings in accordance with the law, if required.

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