Zubeen Garg death case: SC to hear accused's bail plea 

Accusations

Mahanta in custody since October 2025

Mahanta is facing eight charges, including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence. He has been in custody since October 2025 after his arrest by the CID. In his defense, Mahanta contended before the high court that he was not a part of the conspiracy as alleged against him. The case continues to be investigated in Assam.