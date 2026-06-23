Zubeen Garg death case: SC to hear accused's bail plea
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has sought the response of the Assam government on a bail plea filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Mahanta, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on October 1 last year, has been in judicial custody for nearly nine months. He was arrested from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Singapore.
Legal proceedings
Case posted for hearing in July
Mahanta's bail plea challenges the Gauhati High Court's May 29 order, which dismissed his request for bail in the case. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi posted the matter for hearing in July on Tuesday. Garg, a celebrated singer, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming at sea. He was attending the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) when he died. Mahanta was the festival organizer.
Case details
Singapore police conducted separate investigation
Garg's death led to more than 60 FIRs being lodged across Assam, prompting a CID probe. The Singapore Police Force also conducted a separate investigation and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in the case. A coroner's court in Singapore ruled that the Indian singer-songwriter was intoxicated and drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket. However, authorities in Assam maintain that this would not impact the case here in any manner.
Accusations
Mahanta in custody since October 2025
Mahanta is facing eight charges, including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence. He has been in custody since October 2025 after his arrest by the CID. In his defense, Mahanta contended before the high court that he was not a part of the conspiracy as alleged against him. The case continues to be investigated in Assam.