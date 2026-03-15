'Scarpetta' season 2: Release date, plot, cast, trailer
Entertainment
Scarpetta is coming back for another season on Prime Video!
Nicole Kidman is expected to reprise her role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the forensic pathologist from Patricia Cornwell's bestselling crime novels.
Season one ended with a tense moment: Scarpetta defending herself against Officer Ryan and then hearing a mysterious knock at her door.
Cast and potential book adaptations
Nicole Kidman is expected to reprise her role, and the cast is expected to include Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose.
David Hornsby might not return after his character's dramatic exit last season.
The next chapter could pull inspiration from Cornwell's Cruel and Unusual and The Body Farm books, so more twists are definitely on the way!