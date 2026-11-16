Suriya's 'Scene' dips; global gross nears ₹250 crore

Despite a slight dip in collections, Scene has maintained its momentum in the second week.

The film's 10th day saw a 2.1% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹9.5 crore.

However, the total net collection for Scene stands at ₹136.5 crore by Day 10, with Sunday alone contributing ₹9.3 crore (6.8% of the total).

The film's second-week earnings so far have reached ₹24.8 crore net in India!