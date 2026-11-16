Suriya's 'Scene' dips; global gross nears ₹250 crore
What's the story
Suriya's film, Scene, has reportedly collected a net of ₹9.3 crore on its 10th day across 4,376 shows. The Tamil version earned ₹7.1 crore from 3,123 shows while the Telugu version raked in ₹2.2 crore from 1,253 shows. This brings the total gross collections in India to an impressive ₹158.55 crore and net collections to ₹136.5 crore so far!
Box office performance
'Scene' maintains momentum in 2nd week
Despite a slight dip in collections, Scene has maintained its momentum in the second week.
The film's 10th day saw a 2.1% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹9.5 crore.
However, the total net collection for Scene stands at ₹136.5 crore by Day 10, with Sunday alone contributing ₹9.3 crore (6.8% of the total).
The film's second-week earnings so far have reached ₹24.8 crore net in India!
Record-breaking performance
Film's worldwide collection surpasses ₹240 crore mark
Scene has now entered the top three second-weekend grossers of Kollywood in 2026.
The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹242.05 crore in just 10 days, including a domestic gross of ₹158.55 crore and an overseas contribution of ₹83.5 crore.
Its second weekend alone added a domestic gross of ₹28.8 crore, with Saturday witnessing a significant increase over Friday's earnings before Sunday maintained almost the same level!